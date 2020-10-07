Hurricane Delta heading toward the Louisiana coast

The remnants of Delta will continue to move north and east weakening as it continues to track inland. The storm is expected to pass right over the Mid-South Saturday. The current track takes it over north Mississippi from Clarksdale to Oxford to Selmer TN. Gusty wind from 30-40 mph is possible near the Low along with bands of heavy rain. There could be a brief spin-up tornado along and east of the track from Oxford to Corinth Saturday afternoon and evening.