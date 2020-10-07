Hurricane Delta weakens over the Yucatan but will restrengthen in the Gulf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Delta is still a major hurricane but has weakened to a category 2 storm. Delta will continue northwest into the central Gulf of Mexico where it will restrengthen and continue as a major hurricane toward the Gulf Coast.
A second landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast Friday, possibly as a strong category 3 storm. Delta will likely produce strong damaging wind and life-threatening coastal flooding from storm surge, along with heavy rain and flash flooding.
The remnants of Delta will continue to move north and east weakening as it continues to track inland. The storm is expected to pass right over the Mid-South Saturday. There is still some uncertainty with the track but we should continue to monitor for likely changes.
Right now, rain chances look the highest for us on Friday through Sunday morning. Heavy rain will be the main threat with 1-4 inches possible across the Mid-South. There may be a few severe storms in northeast Mississippi as the Low moves through, but most of the tornado threat will remain southeast of the center of the low.
Delta will be the 7th storm to impact the Gulf Coast and of those seven, two had impacts on coastal Louisiana which were Cristobal & Marco.
Delta is a Record-breaker!
Hurricane Delta is one of the fastest storms to go from Tropical Storm to Category 4 status in just 27 hours! The storm also went from Tropical Depression status to a Category 4 storm in 30 hours, which is the fastest on record, according to research.
There have been 26 named storms including Delta and of those, 9 have hit the US. Delta will likely be the 10th which would break the record for the most US mainland landfalls in a season. This record would break the 1916 record for most landfalls. What a season!
