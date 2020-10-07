Mayor of Tennessee town indicted for theft and official misconduct

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted the mayor of Henning, Tennessee for theft and official misconduct.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, their investigators determined Mayor Baris Douglas used the town’s debit and Walmart credit cards to buy more than $2,200 worth of meals, medication, food products and a laptop with accessories.
Investigators found another $4,100 in spending on travel expenses, meals, lawn fertilizer and printer ink -- all questionable transactions, according to the Comptroller’s Office, because they lacked receipts or documentation and could not be substantiated for the town’s benefit.
Investigators also questioned a $48,000 contract for a financial consultant on the town’s financial matters because they were unable to verify any services were actually provided to the town as outlined in the contract.
Douglas was indicted for theft over $2,500 and two counts of official misconduct.
