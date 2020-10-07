Hickory Hill blocked as Memphis firefighters investigate fire at nursing home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nursing home in east Memphis was evacuated Wednesday for a fire, but no one was injured.
A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department says firefighters responded to the facility near Hickory Hill Road and Mt. Moriah around 3:15 p.m.
Investigators say the fire started in Building A, and a resident’s relative says it spread to Building B. Both buildings were evacuated while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.
It’s not clear how the fire started.
Drivers should avoid Hickory Hill in the area. Police and firefighters have the road blocked to traffic in both directions.
WMC viewer Danielle Miller-Anderson shared video of smoke coming from the fire. Emergency responders can be seen on the video responding to the scene.
Viewer Carla Scott sent more video of the fire with large police presence/
