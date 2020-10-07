More sunshine this afternoon but rain is in the forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ll see plenty of sun through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light.
TONIGHT: A few clouds late. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers may move in from the south late Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers are likely on Friday into Friday night, which means temperatures will only reach the low 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
WEEKEND: Heavy rain is possible at times Saturday into Saturday night. A few showers could linger into Sunday on the back side of the system. Some areas could pick up 2-4″ of rain if the current track holds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.