MPD: Woman dead after shooting in South Memphis
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 7, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 7:41 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis.

Officers say the female victim showed up at a fire station on S. Third Street.

The shooting occurred at Latham Street and East Olive Avenue, but the victim was taken to the fire station by a private vehicle.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the male suspect was possibly in a red Hyundai.

This is an ongoing investigation.

