MPD: Woman dead after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis.
Officers say the female victim showed up at a fire station on S. Third Street.
The shooting occurred at Latham Street and East Olive Avenue, but the victim was taken to the fire station by a private vehicle.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say the male suspect was possibly in a red Hyundai.
This is an ongoing investigation.
