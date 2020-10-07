New statewide initiative launched to battle COVID-19 learning loss in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new statewide initiative is launching in Tennessee to battle the learning loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative is meant to raise awareness about the opportunities and best strategies to improve educational outcomes in Tennessee with school leaders, parents and others.
Better Student Outcomes Now says Tennessee’s nearly 1 million PreK-12 students have experienced an average of seven months of learning loss and nine to ten months among minority students as a result of the pandemic.
Organizers say Tennesse schools made great strides in “rapid education improvement” by raising graduation rates and moving up the ladder on the National Assessment of Educational Progress rankings.
But now that progress has slowed, even before the pandemic hit the Volunteer State, the initiative will help return the focus to educational outcomes by figuring out what works and what doesn’t.
More about the statewide initiative can be found at https://www.betterstudentoutcomesnow.com/.
