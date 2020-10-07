Ole Miss quarterback earns Great 8 Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rebels quarterback Matt Corrall makes the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 List for week 5 for his performance in the Rebels win against Kentucky.
The 6′1 sophomore from Ventura, Calif. threw almost as many touchdown passes (4) as he did incompletions (24 of 29, 320 yards).
He also ran for 51 yards in Ole Miss thrilling come from behind overtime 42-41 victory vs the Wildcats.
Ole Miss hosts Alabama in Oxford Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.