Orpheum Theatre hosting virtual camp to help young people who stutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Orpheum Theatre is hosting a free two-day camp to accommodate the evolving needs of young people who stutter.
Orpheum is partnering with SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young to offer an interactive day camp experience that prioritizes connection, collaboration, and fun for ages 8-18.
Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis will run from Nov. 21-22, offering a wide variety of games and activities that encourage communication, creativity, and teamwork.
Campers will work together in small groups to create original artistic pieces - short plays, comedy skits, poems, songs, dances, visual art - and share them with the larger group. It is up to each child whether or not they wish to participate in the final share.
To protect the health and safety of staff and participants, camp will take place via Zoom.
Activity packs will be mailed to each camper (or made available for pick-up) with all of the supplies and materials needed to participate in programming, including a camp t-shirt.
To register for Camp SAY Across the USA: Memphis, click here.
