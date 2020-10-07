Police identify mother of 5 killed in domestic violence situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have released the identity of a mother of five who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in South Memphis.
According to MPD, domestic violence claimed the life of 33-year-old Shandka Harvell.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Prospect Street around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, police said Harvell was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she later died.
Investigators say the suspect and the victim knew each other.
A family friend said the victim’s mother was telling him about the trouble her daughter was going through.
“She said her daughter was having trouble with her children’s father,” said Kim Hudson, family friend.
One neighbor said, “[The victim’s] relatives were outside hooting and hollering saying their relative was killed by her supposed to be boyfriend.”
Police say the suspect remains at large.
This is an ongoing investigation.
