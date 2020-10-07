Pupil not counting on teacher to ease up at Vaught Hemingway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the SEC, the Alabama coaching tree spreads far and wide, and Lane Kiffin will get his chance this weekend to try and snap Nick Saban’s unbeaten streak against his former assistants.
Ole Miss takes on number 2 Bama this Saturday in Oxford.
Kiffin spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.
His assessment of Saban’s team this year, the best all-around team his former coach has ever had, and Bama’s offense looks different.
More pass-first than ever, led by quarterback Mac Jones, whom Kiffin recruited to the Tide back in the day.
Kiffin says just because he might know some of Saban’s coaching nuances, doesn’t mean it’s an advantage for Ole Miss.
“He’s 20-0 against coaches that worked for him, ”Kiffin said. “So if you working for him gives you an advantage, you’re not a very good gambler if that’s what you say because 20-0 is a strong record.”
We know Nick Saban doesn’t handle his own emails, so when Kiffin was asked if they keep in touch he said, no, sending out texts every once in a while isn’t in Saban’s wheelhouse.
