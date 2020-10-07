SCHD to allow more fans at Tiger games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the pitch to the gridiron, the Memphis Tigers' next college football game against UCF will be televised nationwide on ABC.
Kickoff will be Oct. 17th at 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
There will be more fans in the stands at that game as well.
The Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday it’s easing its social distancing restrictions from 6 feet up to 12 feet, meaning the U of M can bring in up 12,000 fans at the Liberty Bowl.
Only about 4,500 fans were allowed for the Tigers' opener against Arkansas State Sept. 5th.
Memphis tight end Sean Dykes says more fans means more hype for the team.
“I think it would give the guys a little more juice and motivation to go out there, ”Dykes said. “Instead of just telling the guys, you can see it and it’ll make a difference.”
Dykes, a senior, has 16 catches for 222 yards 3 touchdowns so far this season.
Memphis' next opponent UCF is coming off a loss to Tulsa at home in Orlando 34-26.
The Tigers needed Tulsa to miss a last second chip shot field last year to beat them last year.
UCF still holds onto its national ranking coming in 25th in the coaches poll.
