Tennessee governor announces $50M in new business relief funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) program.
This new funding includes support for minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses, as well as businesses owned by disabled persons.
Small business owners and non-profit organizations can apply to receive reimbursement for eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the pandemic.
The program’s application window will open Oct. 7 and remain open until December 29, or until all funds are depleted.
All Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Awards are capped at $30,000. Businesses located in low to moderate income (“LMI”) census tracts, Opportunity zones, or Promise zones will receive an additional $500 added to the maximum allowable expenses;
Ten-percent of all funds distributed under this program will be reserved for eligible diversity business enterprises, classified as minority business enterprises, women business enterprises, or service-disabled veteran business enterprises, and enterprises owned by disabled persons.
The period for reimbursable expenses is May 1 through Aug. 31. Eligible expenses and business interruption costs include but are not limited to:
- Costs to create social distancing measures
- Purchasing personal protective equipment for employees or customers
- Contactless equipment
- Payroll expenses
- Mortgage interest
To apply and learn more about what is eligible for reimbursement, click here.
For application assistance, call 1-833-740-1438 or email support@TNCARESACT.com.
