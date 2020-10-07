UofM president describes $50M losses from pandemic in letter to colleagues; layoffs, pay cuts coming for some

We recently closed out the budget from the last fiscal year and also have final enrollment numbers for the fall semester. The impact of the pandemic has been broad, deep, and now enduring, with aggregate losses from spring through the fall semester in excess of $50M. We now have a good understanding of the resultant deficit for the current fiscal year. Over the course of the past several months, we have been actively working on strategies to manage this deficit informed by the work of the Budget Reduction Taskforce. As you are aware, our Department of Athletics announced staffing and operational budget reductions last week. Below is a summary of difficult steps we are taking across our auxiliary units in order to balance our institutional budget for the current fiscal year. To be clear, the colleges, academic, and research units are not impacted by the actions summarized below, that includes all faculty and staff in those units. We previously shared plans to balance their budgets for the current fiscal year. It is also important to note that we cannot raise tuition to offset these losses. We have made a strong commitment to containing costs given that the single greatest barrier to success our students face is financial.