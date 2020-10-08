AAC prepares for men’s, women’s round-robin schedules in basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Official. The American Athletic Conference will play a 20 game double round-robin college basketball schedule this season for its men’s and women’s programs.
Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played a Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. League games won’t start till Mid-December for both.
That allows the Tigers men’s team to play up to seven non-conference games for a 27 game total schedule.
The regular season starts Nov. 25.
The Tigers will play in what was the Battle For Atlantis tournament, now moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, around Thanksgiving.
Memphis also has non-conference games scheduled against Georgia in Atlanta, St. Louis, at FedExForum and Tennessee in Nashville.
The Tigers complete men’s and women’s schedules will be released soon.
