APPLY HERE: Shelby County in need of 600 poll workers for November election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The hunt is on for hundreds of poll workers in Shelby County to carry out the November election, which is less than a month away.
If you’re a registered voter and available on Election Day, you could play a big role in making sure the voices of Shelby Countians are heard, while also getting a paycheck.
The Shelby County Election Commission held a virtual job fair Thursday along with Shelby County Government and the Memphis Grizzlies.
“We believe that we all have a role to play in this election,” said Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins in his appeal to potential poll workers Thursday. “We all have a responsibility to vote, but you all are here because you are interested in getting in the game in a different way, as a poll worker.”
The Shelby County Election Commission said they still need 600 poll workers ahead of the Nov. 3 election, roughly 400 Republicans and 200 Democrats.
- Poll workers receive $190 for attending training and working on Election Day.
- You must be a Shelby County resident and at least 17 years old.
- If you are 18 or older, you must be a registered voter.
- Candidates must also meet requirements of their parties. Democrats require voting in the Democratic primary in the last three of five primaries or being newly-registered. Republicans require voting in the Republican primary in the last two of four elections or being newly-registered.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the election commission says 100 two-person bipartisan teams will count absentee ballots at FedExForum on Election Day. Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips says most of the absentee vote processor positions have been filled.
The commission is expecting more than 40,000 absentee ballots to be cast in this election. Per Tennessee law, absentee ballots cannot be opened and counted until Election Day.
Poll workers can only vote on Election Day if they are assigned to their particular precinct. If not, they can vote absentee or vote early.
The Memphis Urban League is urging residents to vote and work the polls.
“I encourage our citizens to apply for this great opportunity, to take a hands-on approach in this voting process. Voting is a privilege. There is power in the vote,” said Tonja Sesley-Baymon, President and CEO of the Memphis Urban League.
You can find information about the application process from the Shelby County Election Commission by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.