Ayomide expected to commit to Tigers in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers could see their basketball recruiting fortunes richen next week.
Nigerian big man Sam Ayomide announcing Wednesday on Twitter he will pick his college next Thursday at 6 p.m.
Monday Ayomide put out a list of his top six schools including Kansas, Illinois, Providence, Seton Hall and Wake Forest. The Tigers are considered the front runner for his services by several recruiting services.
Considered a 4-star athlete, Ayomide is a classic 6′11″bBack to the basket big man who’s a shot blocker and strong rebounder. Ayomide is also seen as an above-average playmaker for his teammates.
