Best Life: COVID-19 or flu? Know the difference

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- As we’re all anxiously awaiting a vaccine for the coronavirus, don’t forget about getting your flu vaccine. This year’s shots are arriving at doctors' offices as we speak. During the 2018-2019 flu season, more than 34,000 Americans lost their lives to the illness. But this year, how will you know if you have the flu or COVID-19? We have the answers to your questions.