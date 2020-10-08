Hurricane Delta brings heavy rain to Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although we will see more clouds today, it will still remain dry and temperatures will stay in the lower 80s. Clouds will continue to build tonight and a few showers will be possible overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 65. Wind: SE 5 mph.
FRIDAY: As Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Friday, it will push rain and clouds into the Mid-South. Rain bands could bring showers on Friday morning and afternoon, but it looks like most of the rain will hold off until Friday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s tomorrow.
WEEKEND: The best chance for rain will be on Saturday as the remnants of Delta move over our area. Heavy rain will be likely and 2-3 inches of rain is possible. Although most of the heavy rain will move out Saturday night, there will still be a chance for isolated showers early Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with more sunshine, which means temperatures will be back in the lower 80s. Another cold front will arrive Tuesday, which may bring us a chance for showers. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s for highs on Wednesday.
