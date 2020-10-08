Hurricane Delta brings rain to the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly cloudy the rest of the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers late, especially in north Mississippi. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be light.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day. Highest chance is in north Mississippi. Highs will only range from low 70s in north Mississippi to near 80 north of Memphis. Showers are little more likely Friday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
WEEKEND: Windy with periods of rain Saturday into Saturday night. Some will be heavy at times. A few showers could linger into Sunday morning on the back side of the system. Rain totals will range from 1-4″ of rain if the current track holds. High temperatures will be in the low 70s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday. Monday looks warm and dry with highs in the low 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.