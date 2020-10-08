Hurricane Delta poised to make landfall Friday and then make a move toward the Mid-South

The threat for isolated tropical tornadoes will accompany the system as the core works its way through the Mid-South, but at this time the threat seems to be low and mainly confined to Northeast Mississippi. In any case, stay weather aware this weekend and check back here often for further updates. Be sure you have the First Alert Weather app on your smart phone or iPad, it’s a free download from your app store, and keep your weather radio on this weekend as the storm moves through so that you will be alerted should any watches or warnings be issued. And, know that you can count of the First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated and informed on the air, on the web, on social media, and on the app.