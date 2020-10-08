Investigation underway after shots fired at officers in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at police officers in southeast Memphis Thursday.
Police responded to an aggravated assault at Mendenhall and Winchester Roads around 12:25 a.m.
Officers were positioned at the Q-Mart gas station with a 2008 Infiniti G37 that had stolen plates.
Several shots were fired in their direction as they stood outside their squad cars, but neither the officers nor the cars were hit.
The suspect vehicle was seen traveling eastbound on Winchester towards Mendenhall. Then it made a right to go southbound on Mendenhall.
The vehicle stopped at a street sign just south of the intersection and began shooting towards officers.
A witness says the shooter was hanging out the passenger side back window shooting in the direction of the officers.
Police were led to believe three people were occupying the vehicle. It is described as a burgundy four-door Saturn, possibly a 90s model.
Officers canvassed the area for shell casings, but there were none found.
No arrests have been made at this point.
This is an ongoing investigation.
