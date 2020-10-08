Memphis Zoo continues efforts to save endangered gopher frog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is continuing its work to save a species that is critically endangered -- the dusky gopher frog.
Memphis Zoo says they along with the Dallas Zoo and a zoo in Omaha have released 517 of these frogs into the Ward Bayou Wildlife Managemen Area in Mississippi during the month of September alone.
This marks the fourth release between June and September.
There has 3,210 juvenile frogs and tadpoles released in total making it the largest in the four years of the program. Several zoos have created breeding programs to contribute to the releases.
- Memphis Zoo: 2,434
- Detroit Zoo: 151
- Omaha: 246
- Dallas: 379
Zoo officials say Memphis Zoo’s Department of Conservation and Research has been working on these breeding efforts since 2005.
