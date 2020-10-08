More DCS students switch to in-person learning

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools students will be finishing up their ninth week of school Friday.
This marks the first chance this school year for students to switch learning methods between virtual or in-person.
The first day of school for DeSoto County Schools was Aug. 17.
As students wrap up their ninth week, some will be switching learning methods.
“I’m switching her from virtual to in-person,” said Melissa Walton, DCS parent.
Walton’s daughter attends Southaven Intermediate School.
Walton feels like virtual learning is not covering all of the subjects her daughter should be learning.
“They’re not even meeting… just their basic needs to me, like my daughter, she simply has math and reading that she’s been getting assignments on,” said Walton.
Another parent says in-person learning is going great and has had no COVID-19 scares, therefore she will make no changes to her sons schedule.
“Yes, he is in school and we will keep it that way. I believe that DeSoto County Schools are keeping the way that they are handling it is manageable for the cases they’ve had,” said Deana Sides.
Superintendent Cory Uselton says they are in the middle of transitioning students and says it looks like more students are switching to in-person.
“It appears that the number will be going down as far as the virtual learners. We started the year at 37% of the district was virtual learners, right now we’re estimating that we’ll be at 27% once that transition takes place,” said Uselton.
For parents interested in switching their child, the district recommends reaching out to their child’s school and they can help with that because there is a form that must be filled out.
