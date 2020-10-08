Nonprofit hosting virtual wellness event to raise awareness for breast cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A nonprofit called the Pink Peppermint Project is hosting a virtual wellness event this weekend aimed at bringing awareness to the disease.
Susan G. Komen reported in February 2020 that Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer.
Advocate Sheila McGlown says her mother died from breast cancer, and for the last 10 years she has been fighting her own battle with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer.
“Metastatic breast cancer is treatable but not curable,” said McGlown.
As an advocate, McGlown not only shares her story with the world, but also teaches other Black women about the importance of mammograms.
“We don’t want you to have cancer. I pray every nobody has to go through what I go through,” she said.
McGlown will join a lineup of speakers for a virtual wellness event hosted by the Pink Peppermint project, a nonprofit dedicated to helping women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Emotional wellness coach and Certified Sports Nutritionist Cordelia Gaffar is also set to speak during the event. She plans to teach about ways women can take care of their bodies, especially when it comes to stress.
“The number one self-care tip that I always bring into all my talks is sleep, because that’s the number one metabolic stabilizer,” said Gaffar.
Gaffar has witnessed firsthand the health disparities and stress black women face, with her mom experiencing kidney failure. It is why she has dedicated her life to teaching about self-care.
“We’ve got to do something to educate ourselves, but it has to start on an individual level where we’re choosing to actually put ourselves first.”
In the same report released by Susan G. Komen in February, it states that limited access to follow up care and barriers to quality care are contributing factors for why black women are dying at a higher rate from breast cancer.
McGlowen hopes to teach Black women how to advocate for themselves and their health.
“If you feel something is wrong say something. If that doctor doesn’t do anything you go to another doctor. You go until someone listens to you.”
The free virtual wellness event hosted by the Pink Peppermint Project is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, head to their Facebook event page.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.