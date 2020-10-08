Rain from Delta begins moving toward the Mid-South

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain through the day and continuing into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall amounts from Delta will average 1 to 3 inches for much of the Mid-South with the higher amounts most likely in north Mississippi. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.