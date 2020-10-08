Rain from Delta begins moving toward the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, a light southeast wind, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with southeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a breezy southeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain through the day and continuing into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall amounts from Delta will average 1 to 3 inches for much of the Mid-South with the higher amounts most likely in north Mississippi. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 80.
