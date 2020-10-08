Redbirds owner to work with MLB on league improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Redbirds Owner Peter Freund is hired by Major League Baseball to help in the development of players in the minor leagues.
Freund is tasked with enhancing the minor league experience for fans as well, with renovated facilities, reduced travel for teams and improving daily working conditions for players. Plus, the big one, minor league player salaries will increase from 38 to 72% for the 2021 season.
Besides the Triple-A-Redbirds, Freund also owns a Double-A team in Charleston, a short-season team in Williamsport, and is a partner with the New York Yankees.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.