Report: Titans violate NFL coronavirus protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - After two new positive tests put the Tennessee Titans next game against unbeaten Buffalo in serious jeopardy, the Titans may also be facing fines, and more, from the NFL for violating coronavirus protocols.
A group of Titans players were seen working out at Montgomery Bell Academy Sept. 30 despite an NFL directive not to hold such get-togethers while team headquarters was closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
A league source tells the Tennessee AP once the Titans building was closed down on Sept. 29, the franchise was told there were to be “no in-person meetings, workouts or activities at the facility, or elsewhere.”
Students at the private school saw a large group of adult football players they identified as Titans working out on the school’s field during classes in the middle of the day, which included Quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
The 3-0 Titans could face hefty fines from the NFL and even forfeit games and future draft picks.
There are 23 Titans are now out with COVID-19.
