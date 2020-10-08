Shelby County COVID-19 cases increase by 82; over 1,400 active cases reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning -- a noticeable decrease compared to the last two updates reporting over 200 new cases.
The county has only seen one additional death in the last 24 hours.
During Tuesday’s task force briefing, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the increase from earlier in the week was a combination of several days of testing.
There have been 32,595 cases reported across the county since the first case was identified in mid-March. The county has also seen a total of 494 deaths.
SCHD says there are 1,441 active cases accounting for 4.4% of all cases in Shelby County and over 6,800 people in quarantine.
The health department’s latest positivity rate by week from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 comes in at 5.2%. Health officials have been working to keep this rate low as an indication of the decreasing spread of the virus throughout the community.
The downward trend has led officials with the COVID-19 task force to loosen restrictions in the latest health directive which was released Tuesday morning. Restaurants and sporting events were the focus of the directive.
SCHD is also keeping watch over long term care facilities that have reported COVID-19 clusters. Data shows there are 21 facilities currently under investigation.
The chart below shows some facilities are on their second or third clusters.
A separate set of facilities have recovered from their clusters. SCHD says a facility must go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
There have been 135 deaths among residents and staff across both sets of facilities.
