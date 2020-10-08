State Officials: Hurricane Delta expected to spend 30 hours in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials said Thursday that Hurricane Delta is expected to spend about 30 hours in the Magnolia State.
“This is going to be a challenging event," said Governor Tate Reeves. “It’s not going to be the kind of event that’s going to be talked about for the next 50 years, but that can change.”
Central Mississippi residents say they’re keeping an eye on the storm but aren’t too worried.
“It will probably just be a bunch of rain," Frankie Patrick. "I’m just going to sit in the house Saturday and enjoy the weather being rainy and be in the house.”
“We’ve been watching the TV all the time, where it’s going and everything," noted Mary Horton. "And we are just buckling down and putting our cars in the carport, getting food and stuff and getting prepared for it.”
The governor cautions that folks need to be weather aware and flexible in any weekend plans because the forecast could change. But the main threats seem to be focused along the western part of the state.
“We can expect for potentially dangerous sustained winds and wind gusts for extreme southwest Mississippi and along the Mississippi River, up to 60 miles per hour,″ said MEMA Director Greg Michel. "We’re also looking at rain, however not as much rain as we initially thought. Two to four inches in portions of west central and northern counties in Mississippi. One to inches inches for the remainder of the state.”
The Urban Search and Rescue Task Force are standing by to help locals as needed. They have task force members in all areas of the state to be ready to respond or to be called to neighboring states, if needed.
“They’re trained for swift water, flood water, structure collapse," explained Greg Davis, Mississippi State SAR Program Manager. "There’s several different scenarios there where they could be used. Often times going just door to door checking on folks, making sure there’s nobody trapped or no type of medical event that’s been missed.”
MEMA has sent out more than 160,000 sandbags to various counties this week. And National Guard teams are staging in the McComb area and ready to deploy to the most impacted areas as needed.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.