Wooddale’s Lawson commits to Oregon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last of the 4 Lawson Brothers of Memphis high school hoop fame made his college commitment Wednesday night.
And he follows in the footsteps of the first two.
Wooddale High Star Jonathan Lawson says he’ll play on the next level at the University of Oregon next season.
There, he’ll join his older brother Chandler, who’s a sophomore with the Ducks. Jonathan picks Oregon over Alabama, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Iowa State.
He earned Tennessee Mr. Basketball, and State Gatorade Player of the Year Honors as a 6′6″ wing with Wooddale.
His older brothers, Dedric and K.J., both signed with Memphis out of high school, before transferring together to Kansas.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.