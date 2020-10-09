6 arrested in vandalism of Confederate monument in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - There are six people facing charges in connection to the vandalism of a Confederate monument in Collierville.
Collierville officials say the monument that sits on the town square was vandalized with spray paint and some type of adhesive used to stick feathers on the figure.
Officers reportedly saw the suspects attempting to leave the scene in two vehicles. The suspects were stopped on Center Street and South Rowlett and taken into custody. Their names and bonds are listed below.
Arrested for the vandalism over $1000:
Officials say town employees are in the process of cleaning the vandalized areas.
