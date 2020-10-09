6 arrested in vandalism of Confederate monument in Collierville

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 9, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 1:01 PM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - There are six people facing charges in connection to the vandalism of a Confederate monument in Collierville.

Collierville officials say the monument that sits on the town square was vandalized with spray paint and some type of adhesive used to stick feathers on the figure.

Officers reportedly saw the suspects attempting to leave the scene in two vehicles. The suspects were stopped on Center Street and South Rowlett and taken into custody. Their names and bonds are listed below.

Arrested for the vandalism over $1000:

Name: City: Bond amount:
Aaron Boggan Memphis $10,000
Marissa Kizer Memphis $10,000
Haley Rainwater Memphis $10,000
Valada Volkova Germantown $15,000
Vada Bronsink Bartlett $10,000
Chloe Perkins Memphis $10,000

Officials say town employees are in the process of cleaning the vandalized areas.

