Arrests made in string of Memphis car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested five people in connection with a string of car burglaries in Midtown.
Neighbors say the windows of more than 20 vehicles were broken and items stolen from the cars.
“Around 5 a.m. there was a whole, probably 10 police cars just lined up on the street blocking this whole side of the road. It was wild going to work that early. I was blown away to see that,” said Griffin Rone, neighbor.
Police were on Buena Vista Place in Midtown Thursday morning after receiving a call that several cars were vandalized and items taken from them.
“It’s scary having grown up on this street. All your neighbors care about each other. It’s not something you want to hear,” said Sam Gottlieb, neighbor.
A neighbor heard the car alarm go off when the window was broken on one vehicle and came out to see five men walking away from the vehicle.
He told them he was calling police and they ran off.
When officers arrived, they found a car stolen from an address on South Parkway parked on Buena Vista.
Police say one suspect, Carnell Scullark had the keys to that car.
Police also identified a second suspect, Courtney Gray.
While police were investigating the car break-ins on Buena Vista they discovered the five suspects were connected to recent car break-ins on Stonewall Street and Autumn Avenue.
“We woke up in the morning and like everybody’s windows on the block were broken out, like six cars,” said Doug Barnes, victim.
Doug Barnes, who is on vacation in Nashville, sent photos of his truck and his wife’s car with the windows smashed.
He said it happened to his truck twice in a 48-hour period .
The car break-ins are similar to ones that have happened across the city, including in Harbor Town recently. Video surveillance captured the suspects on video showing one of them trying to knock out the window in a hummer.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that before,” said Rone.
Police captured the five suspects not far from Buena Vista after a clerk from an Exxon on Poplar Avenue flagged down officers, saying they ran behind the store.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.