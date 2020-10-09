Best Life: Foods that can help lower your blood pressure

First: include foods rich in Vitamin C like bell peppers, cherries and grapefruit. One study found people with high blood pressure who ate foods high in Vitamin C reduced their readings by five millimeters of mercury. Salmon and flaxseed contain omega-threes which have been shown to lessen inflammation and lower blood pressure. Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids that have blood pressure lowering effects. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which has been linked to reductions in blood pressure.