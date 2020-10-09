Delta to bring gusty winds and rain bands overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Delta made landfall along the southwest Louisiana coast Friday.
Delta will continue lifting northeast through Louisiana bringing the worst impacts up into northern Louisiana and north Mississippi. Rain bands will pass through South Mississippi overnight. These may produce strong wind gusts over 40-50 mph. A few quick tornado spin-ups will be possible. Rain bands are expected to clear before noon Saturday with breezy conditions throughout the day.
The Storm Surge Warning was cancelled; the NWS replaced it with a Coastal Flood Advisory through Saturday morning. Tides will be one to three feet above normal along the Mississippi Coast through Saturday afternoon. High tide will occur between 3:30 AM and 6:00 AM Saturday.
There is also a Wind Advisory in effect for all of South Mississippi until 1 PM Saturday.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers, warm and breezy from time to time.
It has been a very active 2020 Hurricane season. Delta making landfall in the United States would make it the 10th landfalling system this year.
