First round of headsets to be distributed to SCS students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six weeks into school and Shelby County Schools students are well into a new normal.
But thanks to generosity of the Mid-South, those lessons will soon get a bit easier to hear.
Soon, thousands of SCS students will have a new headset to make virtual learning a little easier this school year -- and it’s all thanks to you!
Because of generous donations from viewers and the community, WMC Action News 5 exceeded our goal for our “Headsets for Learning” fundraiser raising more than $322,000.
That amount combined with the Shelby County Commission’s donation of $750,000 boosted the total raised to more than $1 million!
“I know that the community has definitely stepped up to support Shelby County Schools. We appreciate all of the giving and all of the resources that have been provided to our families,” said Jerica Phillips, SCS Chief of Communications.
Shelby County Schools Chief of Communications Jerica Phillips says the initial shipment of 10,000 headsets should arrive to the district after fall break.
Schools will host drive-thru pickups for students and their families to pick up the headsets.
The “AVID AE-36” headsets come in a variety of colors.
The first batch of headphones will be distributed to younger students in early grades beginning with kindergarten.
Phillips says she knows the pandemic has been hard on students, teachers and their families, but she’s proud of their resilience
“We ask everyone to continue to give grace to our educators to our students and to our parents who are doing everything that they can to keep their students engaged and learning during this unprecedented time,” said Phillips.
