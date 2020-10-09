Hurricane Delta makes landfall and now moves north toward the Mid-South

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures near 70.