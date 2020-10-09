Hurricane Delta makes landfall and now moves north toward the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, winds from the east 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times especially during the morning and afternoon, along with a gusty northeast wind at 15 to 25 MPH and highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, northeast winds at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: A few showers will be possible early morning then mostly cloudy for the rest of the day along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.