Hurricane Delta will make landfall soon and take aim at the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with scattered showers, especially in north Mississippi. Highs will only range from low 70s to mid 70s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers and a few storms become more widespread. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southeast 5-15 mph.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH SATURDAY: Windy with periods of rain Saturday into Saturday night. Some will be heavy at times. Rain totals will range from 1-3″ in most areas with the higher amounts in north Mississippi. Winds will gust up to 40 mph or higher in spots, especially between 6 AM and noon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. East wind 10-25 with gusts to 40 mph.
SUNDAY: A few showers could linger into Sunday morning on the back side of the system. Clouds will likely linger much of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks warm and dry with highs in the low 80s. It will be slightly cooler Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
