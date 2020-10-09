Hurricane Delta will make landfall soon and take aim at the Mid-South

FLASH FLOOD WATCH SATURDAY: Windy with periods of rain Saturday into Saturday night. Some will be heavy at times. Rain totals will range from 1-3″ in most areas with the higher amounts in north Mississippi. Winds will gust up to 40 mph or higher in spots, especially between 6 AM and noon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. East wind 10-25 with gusts to 40 mph.