Memphis International Airport expecting increase in travelers for fall break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is expecting an increase in travelers because of the start of fall break.
Even with the busy day the airport is anticipating, travel is still expected to be down compared to last year.
The number of passengers is expected to be down by more than 50% compared to fall break 2019. However, they are expecting the busiest travel period they’ve had since March when the pandemic began.
The airport has been hit hard having lost $11 million in March. And they’ve had to make a lot of changes to their operations because of COVID-19.
- Passengers have to wear masks in the airport. They’re even offering complementary masks if travelers don’t have one.
- They’ve set up social distancing markers to remind passengers to stay 6 feet apart.
- TSA is allowing passengers to carry on hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces.
- Some food and retail stores are reducing hours or have closed their doors due to a decrease in travelers.
The airport says they’re expecting 24,000 passengers to pass through during the week of fall break.
