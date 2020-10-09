Mid-South business headlines: Memphis City Council to consider down-zoning parts of Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South.
This week we learned Memphis City Council is considering down-zoning parts of Summer Avenue after plans to replace Highland Heights United Methodist Church with a gas station drew disapproval.
“When the gas station developers bought the church and announced plans to tear it down, multiple members of the city council voiced concern and disapproval of that plan and asked the division of planning and development to study the zoning of historical churches on Summer Avenue and figure out a way to better preserve them,” said Jacob Steimer, reporter for the Memphis Business Journal.
The resolution is sponsored by City Councilman Chase Carlisle, who said the rezoning will further reposition Summer for a comeback it is already in line for.
“After this rezoning, it would no longer allow people to build gas stations, bars, tire shops, auto repair shops or self-storage facilities. It would mostly leave your traditional retail and restaurants, on part of it you can build apartments,” said Steimer.
The council’s planning and zoning committee gave an initial approval for the proposal on Oct. 6.
Next, the proposal is set to appear before the Memphis & Shelby County Land Use Control Board. After that, it would return to City Council for three readings before it could be finalized.
You can find these stories and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.