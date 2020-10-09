Mid-South prepares for remnants of Hurricane Delta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South will see some of the effects of Hurricane Delta and MLGW is preparing to fix any power outages.
City leaders say they are preparing for possible flooding in low lying areas.
City crews spent Friday clearing debris from drains and inlets to help prevent rising waters.
All of this is in preparation for a storm that is currently much further south.
Hurricane Delta is pummeling the Louisiana Coast.
Lake Charles, Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura that tore through there in late August.
“Lake Charles is a strong community. Southwest Louisiana is a strong community. We’re not going to sit on our hands. We’re going to start putting together the pieces,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter Friday.
TN Taskforce One deployed out of Memphis to Ponchatoula, Louisiana Thursday to help with storm recovery.
The taskforce is made up of 80 first responders including firefighters, paramedics, doctors and engineers.
They are currently stationed about 170 miles outside of Lake Charles.
The Mid-south is expected to feel the effects of Hurricane Delta starting this weekend.
City and MLGW crews are on standby ready to respond if there are any power outages in the city.
“Once the damage has been accessed then we’ll send out the appropriate crews whether tree trimmers or other crews that may need to work on lines that are down. Substation work so we do have the appropriate staff on stand-by,” said MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson.
MLGW crews are ready to respond but restoration may take longer due to COVID-19 safety measures.
Jones Carson says if your power goes out customers should immediately call MLGW at 544-6500.
Mississippi Emergency management is also prepared to respond.
They are preparing for wind gusts as high as 65 miles per hour in some areas.
They are reminding Mississippians that if they do lose power to keep refrigerators closed, only use generators outdoors and don’t use a gas stove to heat your home.
