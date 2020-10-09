MLGW crews prepare for possible remnants of Hurricane Delta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is making preparations for possible remnants of Hurricane Delta.
The Mid-South will see showers and wind gusts this weekend due to the hurricane hitting southern states.
Memphis Light Gas and Water says they are ready to respond to any damage or power outages as the weather passes through. But restoring power could take some time due to guidelines put in place to battle the current health crisis.
Outages can be reported online at http://www.mlgw.com/MyMLGWaccount or call 544-6500. Customers can also call 528-4465 to reports down power lines and gas leaks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.