Ole Miss tries to catch up to Alabama Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 62-14.That’s the average score of the last three wins by Bama over Ole Miss.
Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin is keenly aware of the damage the 2nd ranked Tide can wreak having served on the staff under Nick Saban.
“The outcome of the last three years -- it’s our goal for us not to let that happen again," said Kiffin. “It won’t be easy. Premier players. Premier coaching. That’s why, uh, they’re really good.”
Understatement. Rebels and Tide Saturday, 6:30 p.m. in Oxford.
