Rain continues as we head into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is already moving into north Mississippi this morning and showers will likely impact the commute in much of the Mid-South. On and off rain will continue through this evening, but you will see breaks in the rain. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only reach the lower 70s. Winds will start to pick up tonight as the remnants of Delta pushes towards the Mid-South.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 67. Wind: E 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND: The best chance for rain will be on Saturday as Delta moves over our area. Heavy rain will be likely and 2-3 inches of rain is possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect all day Saturday, which means flash flooding is possible. Although most of the heavy rain will move out Saturday night, there will still be a chance for isolated showers early Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with more sunshine, which means temperatures will be back in the lower 80s. Another cold front will arrive Tuesday, which may bring us a chance for showers. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.
