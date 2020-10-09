SCS confirms COVID-19 cluster within district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has confirmed a COVID-19 cluster within the district.
Shelby County Schools says it will continue to report cases as a district and not by individual schools since students are still participating in virtual learning.
A spokesperson for SCS released the following statement Thursday:
“We follow all of the strict protocols for reporting cases of COVID-19, conducting contact tracing and cleaning and disinfecting. At the time these cases were reported, any individuals who were identified through the approved contact tracing process as having possible exposure due to close contact received direct communication, which is standard procedure. We have also performed all recommended cleaning and disinfecting of the building based on Health Department guidelines to ensure the school is safe to remain open for staff.”
