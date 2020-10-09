Several SEC games moved due to Hurricane Delta

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Hurricane Delta is changing around some football game schedules at the college level this weekend.
The Ole Miss-Alabama game Saturday in Oxford is moved from 5 p.m. to a 6:30 p.m. kicking off at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Elsewhere, in the SEC, LSU-Mizzou moving locations from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Missouri to avoid any bad weather. That kickoff will now be 11 a.m. instead of 7 p.m.
And the Arkansas Razorbacks home game against Auburn is switching networks. It will now be on ESPN. Kickoff time is the same, 3 p.m.
