Shelby Co. Health Depart. to give away $125 Kroger gift cards at COVID-19 testing sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is set to give away gift cards at its free, walk-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout October.
The health department has partnered with the county’s division of community services to offer $125 Kroger gift cards as community members get tested. They are limited to two per household.
The giveaway will kick off at this weekend’s testing event on Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (3825 Neely Rd., Memphis, TN 38109).
SCHD says testing will be for those who are symptomatic and asymptomatic and anyone 13 years of age or older.
