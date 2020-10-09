Suspect arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly shooting two people in a drive-by, one of them being a 12-year-old boy who died of his injuries.
Daylyn Byers is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.
Memphis Police Department says on Sept. 28 officers responded to a shooting on Crillion Drive south of West Levi Road where they found the boy and a 24-year-old man had been shot.
The investigation revealed the victims were standing outside a residence when someone pulled up firing shots at them.
According to MPD, the 24-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the child was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.