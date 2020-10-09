Tigers get introspective during bye week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis football with another week off, this time part of a scheduled bye week and another week to focus on itself during practice.
Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says, after a slow start defensively against SMU, the Tigers are running tempo in practice to get guys used to the high-speed offenses.
They’re in for more of the same as the season goes on, especially against the next opponent UCF, which operates at warp speed. Other areas of focus, addressing turnovers on offense and giving up too many explosive plays on D.
Quarterback Brady White says the team’s approach is sharpening after the 3pt. loss at 18th ranked SMU.
“That game, as much as it sucked, it was a big-time kind of wake up call,” said White. “Not that we needed it, it was just it’s like when you go into a fight you’re going to get hit, but once you get hit in the face it’s like OK, crap, rung my bell a little bit. That’s what happened, we walked in there and got punched in the mouth and I thought we handled it really well, but obviously we didn’t get the job done. But I think that’s given the team a little bit of spark.”
UCF has dropped out of the AP Poll after getting upset by Tulsa. Still, the Knights are second in Division 1 in total offense.
Sophomore Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is ranked 2nd nationally in passing yards per game.
The Tigers and UCF have a national TV date at the Liberty Bowl Saturday, October 17 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
