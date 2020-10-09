Warrants issued for man in shooting death of Memphis mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warrants have been issued in connection with the shooting death of a woman in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.
MPD says domestic violence claimed the life of 33-year-old Shandka Harvell, a mother of five.
Police responded to the shooting early Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Prospect Street.
When they arrived, officers said Harvell was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she later died.
According to investigators, Harvell and the suspect knew each other.
Police say 42-year-old Timmie A. Cooperwood is wanted for first degree murder, first degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.
